Thursday, August 5th 2021
Lifestyle / Entertainment / TV & Film

Conflict looms for Love Island stars Hugo Hammond and Amy Day

By Press Association
August 4 2021, 5.06pm
Hugo Hammond (ITV)
Hugo Hammond (ITV)

Love Island’s Hugo Hammond has accused Amy Day of not making an effort with him since they arrived back from rival villa Casa Amor.

The 25-year-old actress from Surrey returned to the main villa with Hugo and secured herself an ongoing place on the ITV2 dating show.

However, Wednesday’s episode will see her tell the PE teacher, 24, there has been a change in their relationship over the last week.

Taking him for a conversation on the sundeck, Amy says: “I definitely do feel like there is distance between us.”

Hugo replies: “What would me trying more look like? You haven’t pulled me.”

Amy says: “I feel like I’ve pulled you enough,” before a defensive Hugo adds: “I literally can’t think of a time.”

Hugo, one of the original islanders, has struggled to find a partner in the Mallorcan villa, with a number of female contestants rejecting his advances.

Abigail Rawlings will realise she has made a mistake and upset Mary Bedford after choosing to recouple with Dale Mehmet.

She says: “I feel awful. I feel like I’ve torn a couple apart. I didn’t realise that you two were that close.”

Dale replies: “I’ll be straight up with you. Me and her (Mary) vibe good and I feel like we’re getting on really well. I do really like her.”

Later, he heads to the terrace with Mary and the pair share a kiss.

Toby Aromolaran also continues to try and win back Chloe Burrows by preparing a breakfast picnic.

“Although we’ve kissed, actions speak louder than words,” he tells her.

“I’m not really good with words. I’m good with actions so the best thing I can do is a breakfast picnic.”

The public have been voting for their favourite couple and the result will be revealed on Wednesday night.

Love Island continues on ITV2 and ITV Hub at 9pm.

