Love Island receives thousands of complaints following Casa Amor postcard

By Press Association
August 4 2021, 5.49pm
Faye Winter (Joel Anderson/ITV/PA)
Love Island received more than 5,000 complaints last week following the arrival of the ITV2 show’s Casa Amor postcard.

Sent to the female contestants in the main villa, it pictured the male contestants kissing and cuddling up to new girls in the rival villa.

One image showed Teddy Soares kissing another girl despite being partnered up with Faye Winter, but the card did not clarify the picture was taken during a game of dares.

Aside from the game, Teddy had remained faithful and avoided any advances by sleeping outside of Casa Amor each night.

Ofcom received 4,330 complaints about the episode on July 28, during which the postcard arrived, with the majority claiming the letter “was misleading and caused unnecessary distress”.

The broadcasting watchdog subsequently received 103 complaints on July 29, with 56 objecting to the ongoing fallout from Casa Amor and 37 to the episode being left on a cliffhanger.

July 30 prompted 699 complaints, the majority about the alleged “manipulation of Faye and Teddy” following the arrival of the postcard.

The treatment of Millie Court on August 1, who discovered Liam Reardon had been unfaithful to her while in Casa Amor, prompted 95 viewers to complain.

The Casa Amor portion of the show has become an annual tradition.

Relationships are tested when the boys and girls are separated and tempted by new singletons in rival villas.

Since Casa Amor, Faye has ended her romance with Sam Jackson to return to Teddy.

