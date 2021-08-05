Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Thursday, August 5th 2021 Show Links
Lifestyle / Entertainment / TV & Film

Dramatic dumping sees four contestants leave Love Island

By Press Association
August 5 2021, 9.51pm Updated: August 5 2021, 10.19pm
Four islanders left on Thursday (ITV)
Hugo Hammond has left Love Island during a quadruple dumping.

Clarisse Juliette, Amy Day and Sam Jackson also exited the ITV 2 dating programme on Thursday night.

The public had voted for their favourite couples, with the three least popular put at risk of leaving the show.

The fellow islanders were then given the opportunity to save one girl and one boy during the dumping and opted for Mary Bedford and Tyler Cruickshank.

The girls opted to save Tyler to see if he could rekindle his relationship with Kaz Kamwi.

After Tyler was saved, Matthew MacNabb moved quickly to end his relationship with Kaz, who he was coupled up with.

Following his exit, Hugo said: “My search for love in there, tragic is probably the word for it.

“But I walk away with my head held high.

“I stayed true to myself and I look forward to the next chapter.”

Millie Court also let Liam Reardon sleep next to her again after their falling out after Casa Amor.

Millie said: “Now we need to sort of go forward together. You obviously still need to prove a lot to me.”

She added: “I’ve also made the decision that you can sleep in my bed tonight. But there’s boundaries!”

The islanders also attended a film night with a difference.

The girls and boys were separated into teams and asked quiz questions, with the winning team then being able to choose a clip to be shown.

They were shown a video of Jake Cornish expressing doubts about his pairing with Liberty Poole.

A video of Faye Winter was also played in which she said her partner Teddy Soares “might not be funny”.

“Do I sit there and belly laugh with him? No,” she added.

The episode ended by teasing an argument between the pair in the next programme.

– Love Island continues on ITV2 and ITV Hub at 9pm.

