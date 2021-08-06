Fifth celebrity announced for Strictly Come Dancing 2021

CBBC host Rhys Stephenson is the fifth celebrity confirmed for Strictly Come Dancing.

The actor and children’s TV presenter joins the already announced line-up of TV presenter AJ Odudu, Peep Show’s Robert Webb and McFly star Tom Fletcher.

Former Bake Off winner John Whaite will also take to the dance floor in the BBC One series as part of the show’s first all-male pairing.

Stephenson said: “I am buzzing to be a part of Strictly Come Dancing 2021.

“I have dreamt about being on this show, and I know for a fact that it is going to exceed every expectation.

“I cannot wait to experience it all: the costumes, the orchestra, even Craig’s glare! I am ready!”

He has also presented shows across CBBC including Blue Peter and Saturday Mash-Up!, and is an ambassador for children’s mental health charity Place2Be.

Following the news, Whaite and Odudu were among the stars congratulating Stephenson on joining the line-up.

Commenting on Strictly Come Dancing’s official Instagram post, Odudu posted three red hearts and Whaite wrote: “Wahooooooo I love this chap.”

Whaite said on Thursday that being part of the first all-male pairing was a “great step forward in representation and inclusion”.

The upcoming series will see professional dancer Anton Du Beke join the judging panel in the place of Bruno Tonioli.

The official broadcast date has not yet been announced.