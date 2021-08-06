Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Faye and Teddy have explosive argument in Love Island

By Press Association
August 6 2021, 11.09pm
Love Island logo (ITV)
Faye Winter has ended her relationship with Teddy Soares in Love Island.

The pair had an explosive argument during Friday’s episode after the islanders were played a clip of Teddy telling Clarisse Juliette he is attracted to her.

In the video, he told Clarisse – who was dumped from the programme earlier this week – he is “technically single” during a flirty exchange and the pair were also shown kissing during a challenge.

After the clip was played to the islanders, Faye expressed her outrage about what she had seen.

She said: “Did Teddy come back once and say he was sexually attracted to someone? No.”

She later told him: “I know my worth and for me, this is done.”

The islanders were also previously played a clip of Jake Cornish questioning whether he is attracted to his girlfriend Liberty Poole.

Liberty said: “For me that was my worst nightmare in a video.”

A tearful Liberty later confronted Jake about his comments, saying she had been “hurt” by what he had said.

“You’re my girlfriend. I want to take you home to my family. You’re my future,” Jake told her.

Friday’s episode ended with the islanders being told they are in store for a trip to Vibes Club.

Love Island continues on ITV 2 and ITV Hub at 9pm.

