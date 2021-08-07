Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Saturday, August 7th 2021 Show Links
Lifestyle / Entertainment / TV & Film

Sealed with a kiss: Ant McPartlin weds Anne-Marie Corbett

By Press Association
August 7 2021, 1.20pm Updated: August 7 2021, 2.32pm
Ant McPartlin and Anne-Marie Corbett leaving St Michael’s church (Andrew Matthews/PA)
Ant McPartlin and Anne-Marie Corbett have tied the knot in a star-studded wedding ceremony.

The pair were beaming as they waved to photographers and cheering fans as they left the quaint rural church in Hampshire that hosted the wedding.

They shared a kiss before departing the venue in a black Rolls Royce.

Guests included This Morning’s Phillip Schofield and television presenters Patrick Kielty and Cat Deeley, who are married.

Anthony McPartlin wedding
Ant McPartlin, with Declan Donnelly (right), arriving at the church (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)

Comedian David Walliams, television presenter Dermot O’Leary and singer Alesha Dixon were also guests, along with former footballer Frank Lampard and his television presenter wife Christine.

Corbett was dressed for the occasion in a white dress with flower detailing and a strap over one shoulder.

McPartlin posed with his television sidekick Declan Donnelly outside the church prior to the ceremony. The pair were wearing matching dinner suits.

St Michael’s Church in Heckfield was lavishly decorated with floral displays for the occasion.

Phillip Schofield
Phillip Schofield arriving for the ceremony (Andrew Matthews/PA)

The couple and their guests exited the venue through a specially constructed arch made of hydrangeas and roses provided by florists Veevers Carter.

Schofield said the ceremony was “amazing” and “great fun” as he left the church.

The sun was shining for the newlyweds following heavy downpours earlier in the day.

A large group of photographers were gathered outside the venue to capture the occasion.

David Walliams and Keeley Hazell
Wedding guests David Walliams and Keeley Hazell (Andrew Matthews/PA)

Dozens of fans were also stood outside the church to catch a glimpse of the happy couple.

Television presenter McPartlin, 45, and 43-year-old Corbett, who was formerly his personal assistant, have been in a relationship since 2018.

They got together following McPartlin’s separation from Lisa Armstrong, his wife of 11 years, earlier in 2018.

McPartlin and Corbett were reportedly planning to marry abroad but opted to host the ceremony in the UK because of the pandemic.

Anne-Marie Corbett
Anne-Marie Corbett arrives at St Michael’s church (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)

Corbett has two daughters from her relationship with ex-husband Scott Corbett.

Britain’s Got Talent presenter McPartlin, from Newcastle-upon-Tyne, has previously described Corbett as his “rock” after she supported him following his 2018 drink-driving arrest and stint in rehab.

Amanda Holden, his Britain’s Got Talent co-star, apologised for not being able to make the ceremony.

She wrote on Instagram: “So sorry we will miss @antanddec special day .. we are still away.

“Sending our love and huge congratulations to Ant & Amzie on this amazing day.”

