Wednesday, August 11th 2021 Show Links
Lifestyle / Entertainment / Music

Gorillaz return to the stage with free concert for NHS workers

By Press Association
August 10 2021, 11.44pm
Gorillaz returned to the stage with a free concert for NHS workers and their families in London (Luke Dyson/PA)
Gorillaz returned to the stage with a free concert for NHS workers and their families in London (Luke Dyson/PA)

Gorillaz returned to the stage with a free concert for NHS workers and their families in London.

The virtual band performed at the O2 Arena – their first gig in front of a live audience since October 2018.

Gorillaz
Gorillaz returned to the stage with a free concert for NHS workers and their families in London (Luke Dyson/PA)

Concert-goers were required to show a negative Covid-19 test to enter for what was the first full capacity live event at the O2 since March 2020.

The performance was to thank NHS workers for their sacrifices during the pandemic.

Gorillaz – created in 1998 by Blur musician Damon Albarn and artist Jamie Hewlett – celebrated their more than 20-year career with a setlist spanning their seven albums.

Gorillaz
Gorillaz performed in front of a live audience for the first time since 2018 (Luke Dyson/PA)

They also invited a star-studded cast of collaborators to the stage.

They included The Cure’s Robert Smith, former Joy Division star Peter Hook, rapper Slowthai and Shaun Ryder of the Happy Mondays.

Gorillaz will return to the O2 on Wednesday for a sold-out show.

Most restrictions on large gatherings in England were lifted last month, paving the way for a return to live music.

