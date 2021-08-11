Ninth celebrity contestant added to Strictly Come Dancing line-up

TV presenter and influencer Matilda “Tilly” Ramsay has joined the line-up of Strictly Come Dancing.

Ramsay, 19, who is the daughter of chef Gordon Ramsay and his wife Tana, is best known for presenting cooking show Matilda And The Ramsay Bunch on CBBC alongside her family.

Tilly Ramsay (BBC/PA)

She joins the previously announced line-up of TV presenter AJ Odudu, Peep Show’s Robert Webb, McFly star Tom Fletcher, Dragons’ Den investor Sara Davies, Coronation Street star Katie McGlynn and BBC Breakfast presenter Dan Walker.

CBBC host Rhys Stephenson and former Bake Off winner John Whaite will also take to the dancefloor in the BBC One series, with Whaite set to compete as part of the show’s first all-male pairing.

Ramsay, who has more than 9.5 million followers on TikTok, where she regularly posts videos of herself with her father, said: “I’m so excited and grateful to be joining the Strictly family!

“I’m always up for fun new challenges and this will be my biggest adventure yet! I’m going to put my heart and soul into this and can’t wait to get my dancing shoes on and show my Dad how it’s really done!

“Bring on the glitz, glamour and sequins!”