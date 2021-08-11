Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Lifestyle / Entertainment / TV & Film

Ninth celebrity contestant added to Strictly Come Dancing line-up

By Press Association
August 11 2021, 10.59am
The Strictly Come Dancing glitterball (Guy Levy/BBC/PA)
TV presenter and influencer Matilda “Tilly” Ramsay has joined the line-up of Strictly Come Dancing.

Ramsay, 19, who is the daughter of chef Gordon Ramsay and his wife Tana, is best known for presenting cooking show Matilda And The Ramsay Bunch on CBBC alongside her family.

Tilly Ramsay (BBC/PA)

She joins the previously announced line-up of TV presenter AJ Odudu, Peep Show’s Robert Webb, McFly star Tom Fletcher, Dragons’ Den investor Sara Davies, Coronation Street star Katie McGlynn and BBC Breakfast presenter Dan Walker.

CBBC host Rhys Stephenson and former Bake Off winner John Whaite will also take to the dancefloor in the BBC One series, with Whaite set to compete as part of the show’s first all-male pairing.

Ramsay, who has more than 9.5 million followers on TikTok, where she regularly posts videos of herself with her father, said: “I’m so excited and grateful to be joining the Strictly family!

“I’m always up for fun new challenges and this will be my biggest adventure yet! I’m going to put my heart and soul into this and can’t wait to get my dancing shoes on and show my Dad how it’s really done!

“Bring on the glitz, glamour and sequins!”

