Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Thursday, August 12th 2021 Show Links
Lifestyle / Entertainment / TV & Film

Love Island’s Faye’s outburst at Teddy draws almost 25,000 Ofcom complaints

By Press Association
August 11 2021, 1.44pm
Faye Winter (ITV)
Faye Winter (ITV)

Almost 25,000 people complained to Ofcom following Faye Winter’s lengthy expletive-laden outburst at Teddy Soares on Love Island.

Some 24,763 people complained to the watchdog about the episode on August 6, when a row broke out after contestants were shown footage of each other in the Mad Movies challenge.

The pair had an explosive argument after the islanders were played a clip of Teddy telling Clarisse Juliette, who has since been eliminated, that he is attracted to her.

In the video, he told Clarisse he is “technically single” during a flirty exchange and the pair were also shown kissing during a challenge.

After the clip was played to the islanders, Faye expressed her outrage about what she had seen.

She said: “Did Teddy come back once and say he was sexually attracted to someone? No.”

She later told him: “I know my worth and for me, this is done.”

Ofcom said the vast majority of complaints related to the behaviour of a contestant following the game.

An Ofcom spokesperson said: “We’ve received a high volume of complaints about last week’s Love Island, which is consistent with a trend of growing complaints about high-profile TV shows.

“We are carefully assessing the complaints we’ve received, before deciding whether or not to investigate.”

Lettings agent Faye and senior financial consultant Teddy have since reconciled following the row.

On Tuesday’s episode, she told him: “I am really sorry for the way I spoke to you.

“There’s no excuse for the way I spoke to you or how I raised my voice and no-one should have someone speak to them like that.”

Love Island continues on ITV2 at 9pm.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]