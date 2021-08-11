Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Lifestyle / Entertainment / TV & Film

Another contestant dumped from Love Island following Priya’s recoupling dilemma

By Press Association
August 11 2021, 11.09pm
Another contestant left during a recoupling on Wednesday’s episode (ITV)
Matthew MacNabb has been dumped from Love Island.

He left the programme after Priya Gopaldas opted to couple up with Brett Staniland during a recoupling on Wednesday’s episode of the ITV2 dating show.

Priya and Matthew had previously hit it off and even shared a kiss at the beginning of the episode.

However she chose to partner with Brett, a 27-year-old PhD student and model from Derbyshire, after the pair went on a date during Wednesday’s programme.

Following the recoupling, Priya said: “It’s bittersweet, because Matt is such a good guy.

“I have so many positive things to say about him and I think that’s why I’m so upset.

“I hope I haven’t made a mistake.”

Speaking in the Beach Hut, she also described newcomer Brett, who arrived in the villa on Wednesday, as “fit”.

“He’s so good looking and he’s a health student!

“He’s a studier, nearly got a PhD – Dr Brett! I was drooling.”

Wednesday’s episode ended by teasing an upcoming clip of Liberty Poole expressing doubts about her relationship with Jake Cornish.

Love Island continues on ITV2 and ITV Hub.

