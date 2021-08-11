Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Thursday, August 12th 2021 Show Links
Lifestyle / Entertainment / Music

Stormzy unveils waxwork at Madame Tussauds in London

By Press Association
August 11 2021, 11.52pm Updated: August 12 2021, 12.22am
Stormzy hailed ‘one of my proudest moments’ after he unveiled his waxwork at Madame Tussauds (Madame Tussauds/PA)
Stormzy hailed ‘one of my proudest moments’ after he unveiled his waxwork at Madame Tussauds (Madame Tussauds/PA)

Stormzy hailed “one of my proudest moments” after he unveiled his Glastonbury-inspired waxwork at Madame Tussauds.

The Brit Award-winning rapper, 28, was honoured with a likeness at the London tourist attraction on Wednesday.

London-born Stormzy’s waxwork immortalises his acclaimed Glastonbury headline set from 2019.

Stormzy arrives at Madame Tussauds London - 11.08 (6)
Rapper Stormzy has been honoured with a waxwork at Madame Tussauds London (Madame Tussauds/PA)

The figure wears a replica of the Banksy stab vest he donned for the historic performance and the outfit is completed with black Yeezy Boost 350 V2 trainers and custom made #Merky earpieces.

The Madame Tussauds London team was given exclusive access to the original vest, with photographs, measurements and 3D scans taken of both the vest itself and Stormzy, whose real name is Micheal Omari, wearing it.

The waxwork was unveiled at a special event in front of Stormzy’s family, friends and winners of his #Merky Books writing prize.

Stormzy said: “I can’t lie, it’s one of my proudest moments. At school, we’d go to Madame Tussauds London where you’d see staple figures in entertainment, history, and culture.

“So, for me to be there, it feels mad. Seeing myself in 3D was probably the creepiest, sickest, scariest, strangest, most surreal thing ever, but I feel so honoured to have my own figure.”

The chart-topping grime star added: “It was the easiest decision ever to have my figure styled on my Glastonbury performance and I’m so proud to be going into the culture zone at Madame Tussauds London.

“From a young age, I’ve always had big dreams of who I’m trying to be in the world, in culture as well. For me to be who I want to be, and to achieve what I want to achieve, and leave my mark on this world, I need to tick these boxes.

Stormzy arrives at Madame Tussauds London - 11.08 (3)
Stormzy’s likeness was inspired by his historic Glastonbury headlining set (Madame Tussauds/PA)

“And having a figure at Madame Tussauds London was always a box I wanted to tick. To be in the culture zone is just like, yeah, hopefully that’s where I belong, you know?”

Stormzy’s waxwork joins other celebrated figures in the Madame Tussauds London culture zone, including William Shakespeare, Oscar Wilde, Barack Obama and the Queen.

Organisers said his 6ft 5ins figure faces the attraction’s Royal Family and Downing Street sets.

Stormzy waxwork at Madame Tussauds London
Stormzy posed next to his waxwork after unveiling it for friends and family (Madame Tussauds/PA)

Stormzy made history in 2019 when becoming the first black solo British headliner at Glastonbury and has become a powerful advocate for racial and social justice.

Tim Waters, general manager at Madame Tussauds London, said: “There is no denying that Stormzy’s influence is more than just his incredible music prowess.

“Stormzy has a huge sense of community and with each release of a new record comes another announcement of his scholarship programme, his publishing imprint, or his £10 million pledge to fight social injustice in the UK. It would have been very easy to position Stormzy’s figure in our music zone, but we took a step back and decided to launch his figure in our culture zone.

“We want to reflect that Stormzy is the voice of a generation that continues to have a significant influence on British culture, whether that’s through his award-winning music or his activism.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]