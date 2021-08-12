Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Chart-topping rap star Nines facing jail after admitting plot to import cannabis

By Press Association
August 12 2021, 1.04pm Updated: August 12 2021, 7.10pm
Nines (Official Charts Company/PA)
Chart-topping rapper Nines is facing jail after admitting a plot to import 28kg of cannabis into the UK from Spain and Poland.

The musician, real name Courtney Freckleton, 31, pleaded guilty on Thursday to drugs and money laundering charges.

Nines, who last year topped the UK album chart with his third studio release Crabs In A Bucket, appeared at Harrow Crown Court, in north-west London, alongside Jason Thompson, 35.

Rapper Nines, real name Courtney Freckleton
The pair admitted conspiracy to import the Class B drug cannabis into the UK from Poland and Spain and conspiracy to transfer criminal cash between March 10 and July 3 last year.

The plot involved one successful importation and a second attempted one, with the total amount of cannabis said to be 28kg, the court heard.

Prosecutor Genevieve Reed said the money laundering charge related to a £98,000 debt as well as the value of the drugs.

Nines and Thompson both denied two further counts of conspiracy to supply cocaine and conspiracy to supply cannabis and Ms Reed said prosecutors will not be seeking a trial on the charges.

The men were arrested in June after police raids across London and Borehamwood, Hertfordshire, in an operation understood to have stemmed from the infiltration of encrypted messaging service Encrochat.

The network, which was used by thousands of criminals internationally, was brought down by law enforcement last year after being hacked by French investigators.

Nines, of Barbican, central London, and Thompson, of Barnet, north London, are facing lengthy jail sentences and were remanded in custody by Judge Rosa Dean, who adjourned the case for sentencing.

Nines, originally from Harlesden, north-west London, was named best hip hop act at last year’s Mobo Awards.

His chart-topping third album, which beat metal titans Metallica to the top spot on its release, secured album of the year, seeing off competition from Stormzy, J Hus, Lianne La Havas and Mahalia.

