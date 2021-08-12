Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Entertainment / Music

Nick Grimshaw plays highlight montage of last 14 years on final Radio 1 show

By Press Association
August 12 2021, 3.01pm
Nick Grimshaw (Scott Garfitt/PA)
Nick Grimshaw (Scott Garfitt/PA)

Nick Grimshaw opened his final show on BBC Radio 1 with a montage of highlights from his 14 years at the station.

The DJ announced in June that he was leaving the station.

Vick Hope and Jordan North will take over and co-host the drivetime show.

The final show will feature surprise goodbye messages, some of Grimshaw’s favourite tracks, and an appearance from his former breakfast show producer Fiona Hanlon.

Opening the drivetime show, he told fellow Radio 1 DJ Adele Roberts: “We are here for my final show on Radio 1, and I feel the weirdest ever, Adele.

“It’s weird, we just did a Zoom in the office with everyone from Radio 1, like DJs producers, management, everyone who works here.

“And first of all, I was late by about 15 minutes, which I’m so sorry for.

“But it was emo, wasn’t it? Didn’t know it was going to be emo. But anyway, should we do this.”

During his last week at Radio 1 he has been joined by famous friends including Beth Ditto and Rita Ora.

When he announced his departure, he said: “My childhood dream was to work on Radio 1 and I have been lucky enough to make that dream come true. It has been everything I’d imagined and even more.

“I grew up wanting to connect with people and to feel accepted, and the Radio 1 listeners gave me that and let me be part of their daily life, for which I will be eternally grateful.

“Over the last few months I’ve been doing a lot of thinking about my future and after 14 years, I’ve made the decision that it’s time for me to move on – I’d like to thank the listeners as without them none of this could have been possible and the Radio 1 family, who have been such a huge part of my life.

“Thank you, thank you, thank you.”

