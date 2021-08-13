Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Friday, August 13th 2021 Show Links
Entertainment / Music

Musician who wrote hits for Barbra Streisand and Petula Clark dies aged 90

By Press Association
August 13 2021, 1.52pm
Barbra Streisand recorded I Can Do It from Nell The Musical, which was written by Johnny Worth, who has died aged 90 (Yui Mok/PA)
Barbra Streisand recorded I Can Do It from Nell The Musical, which was written by Johnny Worth, who has died aged 90 (Yui Mok/PA)

Musician Johnny Worth, who wrote hits for singers including Barbra Streisand, Sammy Davis Jr and Petula Clark, has died at the age of 90, his family has said.

He was responsible for songs such as Streisand’s I Can Do It from Nell The Musical, Clark’s Jumble Sale and Too Late, and Davis’s Bee-Bom, as well as number one hits such as Adam Faith’s What Do You Want, which was record of the year in 1959, and Eden Kane’s Well I Ask You.

He also composed songs that were recorded by Engelbert Humperdinck, Anthony Newley, Bobby Vee, Shirley Bassey, Herman’s Hermits, Marty Wilde, Bobby Rydell, Cleo Laine, Jimmy Justice, John Leyton and Freddie And The Dreamers.

John Worth with the band Kestrel at Poland Street Studio in 1974 (Handout/PA)

Worth, who was born John Worsley and used the pseudonyms Les Vandyke and John Worth, wrote music and songs for films during the 1960s and 1970s, including What A Whopper, The Kitchen, Mix Me A Person, Some People, Johnny Cool, Psychomania, and Saturday Night And Sunday Morning.

He started out as a singer in his own right as a member of the Oscar Rabin Band and later The Raindrops vocal quartet.

He also recorded three songs for the score of the 1968 short film Les Bicyclettes De Belsize, including the title song.

He died surrounded by his family at his home in Consett, County Durham, on August 6, following a short illness.

He is survived by his sister Tina, sons David and Christos and daughter Janet, as well as grandchildren and a great grandchild.

Simon Platz, managing director of Worth’s long-time publisher, Bucks Music Group, said: “John was a fantastic composer and songwriter, with an enviable career spanning many decades.

“He was also a unique character with a passion for music that never waned. Even in his late 80s he was still sending me tracks.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier