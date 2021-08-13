Rugby star becomes final celebrity confirmed for Strictly Come Dancing

Former rugby player Ugo Monye has become the 15th and final celebrity to be confirmed for the upcoming series of Strictly Come Dancing.

Monye, who played for England and now works as a pundit, was unveiled as a contestant on Friday.

He joins stars including Olympic champion swimmer Adam Peaty and Loose Women presenter Judi Love in starring in the upcoming series, which will begin in the autumn.

Ugo Monye (Richard Sellers/PA)

Monye, 38, said: “What a dream come true. Strictly is the biggest entertainment show on TV and I can’t wait to show everyone I’ve got more than just dad dancing moves.

“My two beautiful daughters never had a chance to see me on the rugby pitch, so to know they can watch me waltzing and twirling every week is really special to me.

“I love an outfit at the best of times, so bring on the sequins.”

Monye made 241 appearances for Harlequins, scoring 89 tries.

He hosts rugby coverage on BT Sport and ITV and last month it was revealed he will become a new team captain on A Question Of Sport.

Ugo Monye (Ian West/PA)

Monye is joining a star-studded group of celebrities for Strictly in a line-up that has a few firsts, including EastEnders actress Rose Ayling-Ellis, who will be the first ever deaf contestant to appear in the series.

Former Bake Off winner John Whaite will be taking to the dance floor in another first for Strictly as one half of an all-male pairing.

Also taking part is EastEnders actress Nina Wadia, TV presenter AJ Odudu, Peep Show’s Robert Webb, McFly star Tom Fletcher, Dragons’ Den investor Sara Davies, Coronation Street star Katie McGlynn, BBC Breakfast presenter Dan Walker, TV presenter Tilly Ramsay, CBBC host Rhys Stephenson and actor Greg Wise.