Saturday, August 14th 2021 Show Links
Entertainment / TV & Film

Martin Freeman hails ‘fantastic’ actress Una Stubbs following her death

By Press Association
August 14 2021, 11.34am
Martin Freeman and Una Stubbs on the set of Sherlock (Hartswood Films/PA)
Martin Freeman has said working with his late Sherlock co-star Una Stubbs was “honestly one of the more fun and exciting things to happen in my life”.

The pair worked together on the hit BBC series between 2010 and 2017.

Earlier this week it was revealed Stubbs had died at the age of 84.

Una Stubbs death
Una Stubbs (Ian West/PA)

In a statement issued on Saturday, Freeman, 49, labelled her “brilliant to be around, personally and professionally”.

“She loved laughing. She loved clothes. She always looked good,” he said.

“Also, she was very naughty, which is something she and I bonded over immediately.

“You kind of forgot how old she actually was, because she possessed the energy and outlook of eternal youth, full of love, vitality and fun.

“Plus, she was fantastic at her job, and much respected.

“To have gone from a career as a dancer, to actor, to presenting … she was also pretty mean with a paint brush. Una was quite something.”

British Independent Film Awards 2018 – London
Martin Freeman (Matt Crossick/PA)

Stubbs, best known for roles in the film Summer Holiday, the BBC sitcoms Till Death Us Do Part and In Sickness And In Health, and as Mrs Hudson in Sherlock, died on Thursday in Edinburgh surrounded by her family.

Freeman said Stubbs told him she felt “out of her depth” on the set of Till Death Us Do Part.

“I think that humility was part of what made her so good, and so loved,” he said.

“When she was on the set of Sherlock, it all felt a bit lighter,” Freeman added.

“I’m pretty sure I can speak for everyone on that.”

He said the programme was “very fortunate to have her, and to be a piece in her long and varied career”.

“I just loved being around her, and I’m gutted that that won’t happen again.

“Rest in peace Una. You are and will remain much missed.”

