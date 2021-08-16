Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Tuesday, August 17th 2021
Eurovision singer James Newman wins legal battle over Rudimental hit

By Press Association
August 16 2021, 10.51pm Updated: August 16 2021, 10.58pm
Eurovision star James Newman has won a High Court battle against a former The Voice UK contestant who accused him of copying one of her songs (Victor Frankowski/BBC/PA)
Eurovision singer James Newman has won a High Court battle against a former The Voice UK contestant who accused him of copying one of her songs.

Newman co-wrote the Brit Award-winning 2013 number one track Waiting All Night from Rudimental and Ella Eyre.

Kelly-Marie Smith had alleged the song was copied from one she wrote in 2006 but judge Mr Justice Zacaroli has dismissed the claim.

After consulting music experts, it was found while there were “objective similarities” between Waiting All Night and Smith’s Can You Tell Me, there are differences which “are not insignificant”.

It was unlikely Newman, who finished with zero points as the UK’s entry into the Eurovision Song Contest earlier this year, heard Can You Tell Me as it was never produced commercially, the judge said.

It is “impossible” Newman heard the song in passing on the radio, it was found.

And while a 2007 video featuring the song was posted on social media, Smith’s claim that Newman would have accessed it “is extremely weak and involves too many tenuous links”.

And a voice memo from Newman provided “strong support” for the conclusion he wrote Waiting All Night “spontaneously and independently”.

“Accordingly, the claimant’s claim must be dismissed,” the judge said.

Smith formed one half of the musical duo Nu-Tarna and appeared on The Voice in 2013.

She sued Newman, his co-writer Jonny Harris and three members of Rudimental – Kesi Dryden, Piers Aggett and Amir Izadkhah.

However,  by the end of a trial the allegation of copying was pursued against only Newman.

Newman is the brother of fellow singer John Newman.

