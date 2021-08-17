Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Tuesday, August 17th 2021 Show Links
Entertainment / TV & Film

Jo Brand says she faced emotional knockbacks as a teenager due to her appearance

By Press Association
August 17 2021, 4.41pm
Jo Brand says she faced emotional setbacks as a teenager due to her appearance (Matt Alexander/PA)
Comedian Jo Brand has said she experienced difficult emotional knockbacks as a teenager due to not being conventionally attractive.

Brand, 64, who worked as a psychiatric nurse for 10 years before moving to entertainment, said she does not think of herself as “pretty” but does not dislike her appearance.

She now regularly appears on comedy panel shows QI, Have I Got News for You and Would I Lie to You?, and also hosts The Great British Bake Off’s companion show An Extra Slice.

Speaking with Angela Scanlon on the Thanks A Million podcast, Brand said: “It’s a very weird thing that if you’re absolutely gorgeous, then you don’t really get any sense of how it feels to be desperate.

“Obviously, I’m not saying that happens all the time, but I think also if you’re kind of like me – I don’t dislike the way that I look – but I know that I’m not pretty.

“I know that I’m not what kind of men go for because I’m not thin and I don’t have long flowing locks and lovely eyelashes, and all that bollocks.

“So, it’s very hard for really attractive women to understand the mental state of not so attractive women, and the other way round.

“I would say, as a teenager, I got quite a lot of knockbacks, but also kind of like horrible ones, not them really meaning to be horrible, but just them being so dismissive.

“When you’re really keen on someone to be dismissed as a teenage girl, it’s pretty hard work, emotionally.”

She also discussed how she feels women are very resilient and have most likely taken the brunt of issues during the pandemic, and said “good on them for getting on with it”.

She said: “I think women are better than men, I always have.

“I think women are less complaining, they work much harder, they’re not as up themselves.

“I just think women have so many kind of unsung, heroic things about them to recommend them.”

Brand also hosts a show on Scala Radio on Sunday evenings where she plays classical music from different areas of Britain each week.

The Thanks A Million with Angela Scanlon podcast is available on Apple, Spotify and all podcast providers.

