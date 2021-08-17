Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
First look at Olivia Colman and David Thewlis in Sky drama Landscapers

By Press Association
August 17 2021, 7.42pm
Sky has shared a first look at Olivia Colman and David Thewlis in drama Landscapers (Sky/PA)
Sky has shared a first look at Olivia Colman and David Thewlis in drama Landscapers.

Inspired by real events, the series stars Colman and Thewlis as a mild-mannered married couple whose lives are upturned after dead bodies are discovered in the back garden of a house in Nottingham.

The husband and wife are described as having been “on the run from reality for over 15 years” and their role in a terrible crime begins to emerge.

Olivia Colman and David Thewlis star as a couple harbouring a dark secret in Sky’s Landscapers (Sky/PA)

Amid a police investigation, the couple fall into a fantasy world, casting themselves as Hollywood heroes while fending off their real-life guilt.

The first images from Landscapers include Colman sitting in bed watching a classic Western film, Thewlis in what appears to be a jail cell and a black-and-white picture of them eating at a cafe.

Another shows the couple in court.

First-look images from Landscapers show Olivia Colman and David Thewlis in court (Sky/PA)

Colman, 47, is an Oscar-winning actress known for her work on films The Favourite and The Father as well as for playing the Queen in Netflix’s The Crown.

Thewlis, 58, is known for TV roles including Fargo and Big Mouth, and for playing Remus Lupin in the Harry Potter film series.

Landscapers, created and written by Ed Sinclair, will air on Sky Atlantic and streaming service NOW later this year.

