Olympian Adam Peaty slips into shimmering dress during Strictly preparation

Olympic hero Adam Peaty swapped his gold medals for a gold dress as he shared a light-hearted update from his Strictly Come Dancing preparation.

The three-time Olympic champion announced he had signed on for the show last week, following his triumphs at the Tokyo games.

Peaty, 26, showed he was getting into the spirit of Strictly by slipping into a shimmering gold and red dress usually reserved for one of the female dancers.

The swimmer proudly posed for a snap on social media, wearing a black face mask as well as a necklace with the Olympic rings.

He captioned the post: “Think I got the wrong outfit.”

Strictly Claudia Winkleman replied: “Bring on the cha cha.”

Former Bake Off winner John Whaite, who is also a contestant on this year’s Strictly, joked: “Erm, mate I’ve asked you not to go in my dressing room…”

Also joining Peaty and Whaite on the show are stars including former rugby player Ugo Monye, Peep Show’s Robert Webb and BBC Breakfast presenter Dan Walker.

Announcing his participation, Peaty said he was looking forward to a different challenge.

He said: “I think this will come as a surprise to a lot of people, but I’m so excited to finally share the news that I’ll be joining Strictly this year.

“I’m really looking forward to doing something totally different and challenging myself away from the pool. I’m hoping my competitive nature is going to compensate for my dancing abilities!”