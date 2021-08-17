Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Entertainment / TV & Film

Olympian Adam Peaty slips into shimmering dress during Strictly preparation

By Press Association
August 17 2021, 8.20pm
Adam Peaty swapped his gold medals for a gold dress in a cheeky snap from his Strictly preparation (Ian Rutherford/PA)
Olympic hero Adam Peaty swapped his gold medals for a gold dress as he shared a light-hearted update from his Strictly Come Dancing preparation.

The three-time Olympic champion announced he had signed on for the show last week, following his triumphs at the Tokyo games.

Peaty, 26, showed he was getting into the spirit of Strictly by slipping into a shimmering gold and red dress usually reserved for one of the female dancers.

The swimmer proudly posed for a snap on social media, wearing a black face mask as well as a necklace with the Olympic rings.

He captioned the post: “Think I got the wrong outfit.”

Strictly Claudia Winkleman replied: “Bring on the cha cha.”

Former Bake Off winner John Whaite, who is also a contestant on this year’s Strictly, joked: “Erm, mate I’ve asked you not to go in my dressing room…”

Also joining Peaty and Whaite on the show are stars including former rugby player Ugo Monye, Peep Show’s Robert Webb and BBC Breakfast presenter Dan Walker.

Announcing his participation, Peaty said he was looking forward to a different challenge.

He said: “I think this will come as a surprise to a lot of people, but I’m so excited to finally share the news that I’ll be joining Strictly this year.

“I’m really looking forward to doing something totally different and challenging myself away from the pool. I’m hoping my competitive nature is going to compensate for my dancing abilities!”

