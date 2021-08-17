Dame Barbara Windsor’s widower becomes ambassador for Alzheimer’s Research UK

Dame Barbara Windsor’s widower has been appointed an ambassador of Alzheimer’s Research UK.

Scott Mitchell, who joined his late wife in raising awareness of the illness she was diagnosed with in 2014, said he was honoured to accept the role.

EastEnders star Dame Barbara died in December aged 83.

Dame Barbara Windsor’s husband Scott Mitchell has been made an ambassador for Alzheimer’s Research UK (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

In his ambassadorial role, Mr Mitchell, who married Dame Barbara in 2000, will continue raising funds to support dementia treatments.

He said: “Barbara felt like a friend to everyone even if they’d never met her, so to have someone like her being so open about her diagnosis made others feel comfortable to do the same. That’s an incredible legacy and one I’ll continue in her memory with immense pride. She would’ve absolutely loved to know she’s continuing to make a difference and helping other people in this way.

“I’m glad I can play a small part in helping to one day find a cure for this devastating disease. Alzheimer’s Research UK is a vitally important organisation and they’re our best hope of ensuring future generations don’t have to go through the same heartbreak I did. I’ll do my best to ensure we reach that day sooner.”

Dame Barbara’s husband Scott Mitchell has dedicated himself to raising awareness of dementia (Alex Wallace Photography/Alzheimer’s Research UK/PA)

Following Dame Barbara’s death, a fundraising page set up by Mr Mitchell in her memory raised more than £160,000 for Alzheimer’s Research UK.

The couple had visited Downing Street and spoke with Boris Johnson while campaigning for better care.

Dementia affects 850,000 people across the UK, according to Alzheimer’s Research UK.

Later this month Mr Mitchell is taking part in the Vitality Big Half for Alzheimer’s Research UK, followed by the Virgin Money London Marathon in October.

Fans can contribute at www.justgiving.com/damebarbara