Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Thursday, September 2nd 2021 Show Links
Entertainment / TV & Film

Dani Harmer to return as Tracy Beaker in new TV series The Beaker Girls

By Press Association
August 18 2021, 2.28pm
Dani Harmer to return as Tracy Beaker in new TV series The Beaker Girls (Matt Squire/BBC)
Dani Harmer to return as Tracy Beaker in new TV series The Beaker Girls (Matt Squire/BBC)

Dani Harmer will return to her role as Tracy Beaker in new TV series The Beaker Girls, the BBC has announced.

The new five-part series comes after the successful launch of CBBC show My Mum Tracy Beaker earlier this year.

The series depicted Tracy in her 30s alongside her 10-year-old daughter Jess, played by Emma Maggie Davies.

The show became CBBC’s most successful programme launch after it was streamed 2.1 million times in its first three days on iPlayer.

Also returning for the new series are Jordan Duvigneau as Tracy’s previous love interest Sean Godfrey, Lisa Coleman as her adopted mother Cam Lawson, and Montana Thompson as Tracy’s long-term rival Justine Littlewood.

Danielle Henry, who played Cam’s new wife Mary, will also return, along with newcomer Chi-Megan Ennis McLean, who will play Jordan, and Alibe Parsons as junk shop owner Flo.

The show will see the Beaker girls running the Dumping Ground junk shop in the seaside town of Cooksea, and along the way making friends, enemies and a lot of trouble.

Tracy, who grew up in a children’s care home, will also face a full-circle moment when she meets runaway teen Jordan, who has been repeatedly failed by the care system, and she contemplates becoming a foster parent.

Tali Walters, of BBC Children’s in-house drama department, said: “The enduring affection of our audiences for the character of Tracy Beaker was clear in the reaction to My Mum Tracy Beaker.

“The Beaker Girls promises to touch the hearts of our audiences and we’re tremendously excited to work with such a talented cast and crew to bring this captivating mother and daughter back to the screen to unveil their next chapter.”

Harmer first appeared as the popular Jacqueline Wilson character on TV screens in 2002.

Earlier this week, she announced her second child is due to be born in February.

The Beaker Girls will air on CBBC and BBC iPlayer later this year.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier