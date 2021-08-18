Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Channel 4 to pay tribute to Sean Lock with special programming

By Press Association
August 18 2021, 4.55pm
Channel 4 is to pay tribute to Sean Lock (Ian West/PA)
Channel 4 is to pay tribute to the comedian Sean Lock with special programming on Thursday night.

The comedian has died of cancer at the age of 58, his agent said on Wednesday.

Lock appeared in a number of Channel 4 shows including 8 Out Of 10 Cats and its spin-off, 8 Out Of 10 Cats Does Countdown, as well as TV Heaven, Telly Hell.

On Thursday, Channel 4 will air the comedian’s stand-up special, Sean Lock: Keep It Light at 10pm, followed by a classic episode of 8 Out Of 10 Cats Does Countdown at 11pm.

A highlight reel of Lock’s performances on 8 Out Of 10 Cats Does Countdown will also be available on the All 4 streaming platform.

Channel 4 chief creative officer, Ian Katz, paid tribute to Lock in a statement describing him as “one of the most original voices in comedy and one of the loveliest people, too”.

He added: “Sean’s bone dry wit helped make 8 Out Of 10 Cats one of Channel 4’s best loved shows and we owe him a huge debt of thanks for all the years of laughter and fun.”

Channel 4 described Lock as a “much-loved part of the Channel 4 family” in a statement, adding he “played a pivotal role on the channel for over two decades”.

