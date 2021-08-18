Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Andrew Lloyd Webber thanks St John Ambulance volunteers with Cinderella preview

By Press Association
August 18 2021, 8.39pm
St John Ambulance CEO Martin Houghton-Brown outside the Gillian Lynne Theatre (Michael Hall/PA)
Andrew Lloyd Webber has thanked St John Ambulance volunteers at a dress rehearsal for his new musical Cinderella.

The performance recognised “the vital role of St John Ambulance volunteers in the rollout of the nationwide vaccination programme, without which many theatrical and entertainment productions would be impossible”, according to a statement.

Key workers and others who have volunteered during the pandemic were also invited to attend the show at the Gillian Lynne Theatre in London’s West End.

Lord Lloyd-Webber’s wife Madeleine Lloyd Webber said: “Having been a St John Ambulance volunteer vaccinator, I can vouch first-hand that this is an extraordinary organisation.

“It is often taken for granted and left an unsung hero.

“It is amazing to see that St John volunteers have put in over one million hours into easing pressure on the NHS, including via the vaccination effort, with vital first aid training, incredible logistics and planning and the dedicated army of skilled volunteers.

“I’m thrilled that we can help recognise their enormous contribution to this country in our time of need.

“Without the work of organisations like St John Ambulance, this opening of Cinderella, and so much else, would never have been possible.”

Cinderella – Gillian Lynne Theatre
Andrew Lloyd Webber and the cast and crew of Cinderella (Andrew Lloyd Webber/PA)

The performance took place on Tuesday ahead of Cinderella’s full reopening on Wednesday.

Martin Houghton-Brown, St John Ambulance CEO, said: “This is such a wonderful opportunity for our amazing volunteers to get the recognition they deserve for their tireless efforts over the past 17 months.

“We are thrilled that the Lloyd Webbers have taken it upon themselves to extend a personal thank-you, with this special performance.

“We are as delighted as he is that live events with large crowds can resume safely so that we can get back to providing first aid cover, alongside supporting the nation’s health through the pandemic.”

