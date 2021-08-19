Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Thursday, August 19th 2021 Show Links
Entertainment / TV & Film

Reality star Oliver Proudlock ‘truly sorry’ over Holocaust Instagram post

By Press Association
August 19 2021, 11.12am
Oliver Proudlock (Ian West/PA)
Oliver Proudlock (Ian West/PA)

Made In Chelsea star Oliver Proudlock has apologised and said he is “mortified by his actions” after appearing to refer to the Holocaust in a selfie he shared on Instagram.

The 32-year-old reality TV personality faced a backlash after he posted a photo from his holiday in Greece, captioned “Boy in the stripe pyjamas”.

The book The Boy In The Striped Pyjamas is set in a Nazi concentration camp during the Second World War, with the title referring to the clothes the prisoners had to wear.

(Oliver Proudlock/Instagram/PA)

The 2006 novel by John Boynes was adapted into a film in 2008, which starred Asa Butterfield, Rupert Friend and David Thewlis.

It tells the story of Bruno (Butterfield), the eight-year-old son of the commandant at a concentration camp, who strikes up a friendship with a Jewish boy he meets across the fence.

Proudlock has since apologised, writing on his Instagram story: “I have a massive apology to make regarding a caption in one of my stories yesterday.

“I have hurt a lot of people with my badly chosen words and I am so, so sorry. It was incredibly ignorant.

“I always want to set a good example on social media – to spread love, equality and positivity and yesterday I really let myself, and all of you down.

“I am so truly sorry and mortified by my actions.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier