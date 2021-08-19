Liberty and Jake call time on their romance in Love Island

Jake Cornish and Liberty Poole have split up on Love Island.

The pair agreed to go their separate ways after Liberty raised questions about their suitability for each other.

Liberty said: “I just don’t feel like, if I’m being honest, that you love me for me and I want someone who loves me for me.”

She added: “Maybe I’m just not right for you.”

Speaking to Faye Winter, Liberty added she does not “want to stay with anyone who doesn’t like me or love me”.

“If I’m not making him happy then I don’t want to be in this relationship,” she said.

“All I can do is be me, I can’t be fake or pretend I’m happy with someone when I’m not.”

The pair had been together for the entirety of the series so far.

Liam Reardon also celebrated his birthday during Thursday’s episode.

After teaching his fellow islanders how to sing Happy Birthday in Welsh, he was treated to a breakfast of blueberry pancakes by Millie Court.

After the meal, Liam said: “If it’s made by you, I’m sure it’s going to taste nice.

“You’ve got that magic touch.”

Two couples also went on dates during Thursday’s programme.

Faye and Teddy Soares were taken to a rose-filled swimming pool.

During the date, Faye told Teddy: “I thought I just needed to stay on my own, and I wasn’t going to open up to you but it’s one of the best things I’ve ever done.

“From there, we’ve had our ups and downs, more so my fault than yours… I was just waiting for that opportunity for you to f*** up so I could run instead of falling for you.”

The pair agreed to make their relationship official.

Kaz Kamwi and Tyler Cruickshank went out for dinner in the second date of the episode.

Tyler told Kaz: “I honestly can’t wait to begin our journey on the outside.

“Obviously there is a next step… which is kind of like the elephant in the room a little bit.

“Hopefully on the outside we can take steps towards that and that’ll be the end goal…

“I’m talking about boyfriend and girlfriend, that’s what I’m talking about. It’s a big thing.”

Kaz replied: “Everyone around us is moving at a different pace, and that’s fine.

“For me, I’m so tunnel vision. I look at our journey.

“I’m not in a race, I’m not looking to compete or to compare us to everyone else. We’re on our own vibe and I like it.”

Love Island continues on ITV2 at 9pm.