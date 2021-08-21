Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Sunday, August 22nd 2021
Lifestyle

May the force be with you, Harrison Ford tells retiring firefighter

By Press Association
August 21 2021, 11.10pm Updated: August 22 2021, 12.33am
Harrison Ford (Isabel Infantes/PA)
Harrison Ford (Isabel Infantes/PA)

A member of the London Fire Brigade (LFB) was given a retirement present he is unlikely to forget – a surprise visit from Hollywood megastar Harrison Ford.

The LFB’s Blue Watch had just finished roll call at around 8pm on Saturday evening when the Star Wars actor got out of a car outside the station.

Station Officer Ryan Osborne struck up conversation with the actor, whose major roles include Indiana Jones, before introducing him to Andrew Shaw – who has carried out 31 years of service for the LFB.

Ford, 79, spoke with Mr Shaw for a while and wished him well with his retirement.

After the encounter, Mr Osborne said: “It was a pleasure to be able to say farewell to Andrew on his last shift with the impromptu help of Han Solo.

“Being based at a busy central London location we do sometimes see famous faces passing by, and this just happened to be perfect timing.”

The LFB Twitter account later tweeted: Woah, not often Indiana Jones pops by to wish you well on your retirement!

“A treat for crews at @LFBWestminster when Hollywood star Harrison Ford paid them a surprise visit.

The Westminster LFB account added: “Han Solo comes to Soho!! Mr Ford was kind enough to congratulate Firefighter Andrew Shaw on his last night shift for 31 years of service.”

