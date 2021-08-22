Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Monday, August 23rd 2021 Show Links
Entertainment / TV & Film

Vernon Kay to be guest host on This Morning sofa

By Press Association
August 22 2021, 1.46pm
Vernon Kay is to be a guest host on This Morning (Ian West/PA)
Vernon Kay is to be a guest host on This Morning (Ian West/PA)

Vernon Kay has been announced as a new guest host of ITV’s This Morning.

The TV presenter will join the line-up for three days alongside regular guest host Rochelle Humes before Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby return from their summer break.

Eamonn Holmes and Ruth Langsford have been anchoring the day time show over the summer but Humes will return to host the show from August 30 across the whole week.

National Television Awards 2020 – Arrivals – London
Rochelle Humes will be joined by Vernon Kay (Isabel Infantes/PA)

She will be joined by Alison Hammond, who was recently nominated for a National Television Award, on the Monday, before Kay joins her on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday.

Humes will reunite with Hammond on Friday while regular Friday co-host Dermot O’Leary also hosts parts of the show live from Manchester, where he will be based in preparation for charity football match Soccer Aid.

The Saturday singer Humes said: “I’m so looking forward to hosting with the wonderful Alison Hammond again.

“I also can’t wait to welcome Vernon Kay into the This Morning family.”

ITV Palooza 2018 – London
Alison Hammond will co-host on the Monday (Ian West/PA)

Kay added: “This Morning is the daytime go-to show, so to be asked to guest host on a show I’ve watched since its inception is a huge tick for me.

“I’m really looking forward to working with Rochelle and sitting on that famous sofa.”

It will mark the final week of guest hosts before Schofield and Willoughby return to the studio on September 6.

This Morning editor Martin Frizell said: “This week will provide a great mix of talent for our viewers.

“Vernon is familiar with being a guest on our sofa but I’m sure he’ll be just as great hosting the show live for two-and-a-half hours too.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier