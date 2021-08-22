Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Monday, August 23rd 2021
Entertainment / Music

Ed Sheeran challenging himself for number one with Visiting Hours

By Press Association
August 22 2021, 7.03pm
Ed Sheeran (Yui Mok/PA)
Ed Sheeran (Yui Mok/PA)

Ed Sheeran could knock himself off the top of the charts, as his new single Visiting Hours takes on his current number one Bad Habits.

The singer is challenging himself for the top spot as the new track is on course to be this week’s highest new entry on the Official Singles Chart, and is currently in third place on the Official Chart First Look.

The song was released on Thursday at the same time Sheeran announced his upcoming new album =, the latest instalment in Sheeran’s symbol series and his first studio album since 2017.

Visiting Hours is dedicated to his friend and mentor Michael Gudinski who died earlier this year.

Bad Habits recently handed Sheeran his eighth week at number one – and the song is still in pole position, according to the charts first look.

The Kid Laroi and Justin Bieber’s Stay looks set to hold steady at two, while Jonasu’s Black Magic stays put at four.

Becky Hill and David Guetta’s look set to round out the top five with Remember.

The Official Singles Chart Top 100 is revealed on OfficialCharts.com every Friday at 5.45pm.

