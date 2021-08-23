Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Monday, August 23rd 2021 Show Links
Lifestyle

London Theatre Week returns with discounted tickets to West End shows

By Press Association
August 23 2021, 9.04am
Some of the cast of Disney’s The Lion King (Ian West/PA)
Some of the cast of Disney’s The Lion King (Ian West/PA)

London Theatre Week returns to the capital on Monday after the West End has been dark for more than a year.

Some 45 shows, including Mary Poppins, Matilda, The Lion King and Les Miserables, are taking part in the annual initiative, which offers reduced price tickets to plays and musicals to make theatre accessible to as wide an audience as possible.

Tickets are available for £15, £25 and £35 to help attract audiences back to the West End, which has suffered due to the Covid pandemic.

New musicals such as & Juliet, Anything Goes, Back To The Future and Prince Of Egypt are also included in the initiative.

Fans can also snap up discounted tickets to plays including Curious Incident Of The Dog In The Night-time, Harry Potter And The Cursed Child and The Woman In Black.

Brian Fenty, chief executive and co-founder of ticketing company TodayTix Group, said: “After being dark for over a year, we could not be more pleased to support the return of the West End by hosting London Theatre Week.

“Life is better with theatre in it, and we are excited to empower more locals to safely return to such a quintessential London experience at such amazing prices.”

West End productions have been gradually reopening after a tumultuous year.

Staple shows such as The Lion King and Phantom Of The Opera recently reopened their doors, while Andrew Lloyd Webber’s beleaguered production of Cinderella will finally have its world premiere on August 25 after continued delays due to Covid restrictions.

Performers have spoken of their joy at getting back on stage, with Anything Goes actor Robert Lindsay admitting he “lost it completely” as he was “so emotional” on the opening night of the musical at the Barbican Theatre.

Anything Goes photocall – London
Samuel Edwards, Sutton Foster and Robert Lindsay during a photocall for the musical Anything Goes (Ian West/PA)

Ahead of the reopening of The Lion King, Kayi Ushe, who stars as Simba, said: “I think it’s going to be a release for everyone, to finally have that audience and performer relationship come alive once again – we’ve been stopped for so long.

“I mean, when we roar on stage, we’ll hear them roar out front, and it’s going to be massive.”

– London Theatre Week will run from August 23 until September 5. Tickets are now on sale at https://www.todaytix.com/london-theatre-week

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier