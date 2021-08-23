Entertainment / TV & Film Katie Price taken to hospital following alleged attack By Press Association August 23 2021, 1.41pm Katie Price (Chris Radburn/PA) Katie Price has been injured in an alleged attack. The former glamour model was taken to hospital after sustaining a facial injury. A 32-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of assault following the incident in the early hours of Monday in Little Canfield, Essex Police said in a statement. Katie Price (Rick Findler/PA) The force said: “We were called by colleagues in the ambulance service to reports of an assault in The Meadows, Little Canfield, shortly after 1.30am this morning, Monday August 23. “We arrived and found a woman had sustained a facial injury which required hospital treatment. “A 32-year-old man was arrested a short time later on suspicion of assault. He remains in custody.” Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up More from The Courier Man released on police bail after Katie Price was allegedly attacked Three dead and two arrested after collision on M25 Two new wildfires break out in Greece amid strong winds Police appeal to identify man following suspected racial attack