Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Monday, August 23rd 2021 Show Links
Entertainment / TV & Film

Anti-vaxx protesters ‘force their way into ITN’s London headquarters’

By Press Association
August 23 2021, 2.55pm Updated: August 23 2021, 5.43pm
Crowds of protesters outside ITN’s headquarters in Camden (Nico Hogg/PA)
Crowds of protesters outside ITN’s headquarters in Camden (Nico Hogg/PA)

Journalists working for ITN were trapped in their offices on Monday afternoon after a group of anti-vaxx and anti-lockdown protesters forced their way into the broadcaster’s London headquarters.

The protesters are understood to have forced their way into the building on Gray’s Inn Road in Camden following an anti-vaccination and anti-lockdown protest in central London.

Images posted on social media by ITN staff showed dozens of people in reception, with police standing between them and security barriers into the main building.

Crowds of police were also gathered on the pavement outside to block any more demonstrators forcing their way in.

A video circulated on Twitter showed protesters yelling abuse at veteran news anchor Jon Snow as he made his way in.

A spokeswoman for ITN said many of its journalist had been told to remain in the building for their safety, adding they had been “prevented from being able to go about their newsgathering activities” as a result.

Police outside the offices of ITN
Police outside the offices of ITN (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)

The protesters eventually left the area at around 3.15pm.

The Metropolitan Police said previously: “Officers are responding to a demonstration at a private premises on Gray’s Inn Road, Camden, where people have unlawfully gained access to the building.

“Officers are on scene engaging with building security and removing those who have gained entry.”

ITN’s spokeswoman said: “ITN staff including those working in ITV News, Channel 4 News and 5 News have been advised to either stay in the building or stay away while the situation is being dealt with.

ITN
Police outside ITN’s headquarters (Nico Hogg/PA)

“News organisations have provided a vital source of information during the pandemic.

“The abuse of journalists because of their reporting on coronavirus is a worrying development which ITN has been closely monitoring and actively ensuring staff are aware of precautions to avoid coming to any harm.

“This action resulted in journalists being prevented from being able to go about their newsgathering activities, something that ITN strongly condemns.”

It follows an incident on August 9 when a crowd thought to be made up of anti-vaxx protesters tried to gain access to the BBC’s old headquarters in White City, west London.

The premises is now used to film ITV’s talk show Loose Women.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]