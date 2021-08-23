Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Billy Connolly says the medical challenges he faces are ‘getting worse’

By Press Association
August 23 2021, 4.57pm Updated: August 23 2021, 5.45pm
Sir Billy Connolly (Jane Barlow/PA)
Sir Billy Connolly has said the medical challenges he faces while filming for television are “getting worse”.

The comedian was speaking during a session at the Edinburgh TV Festival, which is honouring him with a lifetime achievement award for his contribution to the industry.

Sir Billy, 78, was diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease in 2013 and retired from live performances five years later, but he has continued to record programmes for television.

During an interview with his wife, Dr Pamela Stephenson Connolly, he said making television programmes now was a “challenge”.

He said: “The challenges lately have been medical. They are getting worse.”

He added: “I will have to weigh it up and see how bad it gets. Play it by ear.”

Sir Billy said that on his last tour he used to say to the audience: “Good evening symptom spotters. I would show them symptoms and it would work really well.”

He said the audience for the online event will have “noticed I have been holding my left hand as this has been going on” as it had started to involuntarily shake.

“It’s started to jump around,” he added.

Sir Billy said he was “proud and happy” to be receiving the lifetime achievement award.

During the interview the comedian, affectionately known as The Big Yin, also discussed his first appearance on Sir Michael Parkinson’s talk show which helped to make his name.

He said it was a “very weird” experience.

“I had done wee talk shows in Scotland and they were good… but there wasn’t the big time thing that Parkinson had.”

Sir Billy also discussed receiving a warm welcome back to Glasgow when he was applauded by members of the public after he landed at the city’s airport following his appearance on the show.

“It’s a thing the Scots have got about accents,” he said.

“You can be as popular as you like but if you don’t have a Scottish accent when you’re doing it, it’s different.

“They loved the fact I went on with my Scottish accent and got famous.

“They took it personally and they all applauded and it was lovely.”

The discussion, which was streamed online, took place on the first day of the Edinburgh TV Festival.

Screenwriter Jack Thorne will deliver the annual MacTaggart lecture as part of the festival.

Thorne will draw attention to the “glaring problem” of the treatment of disabled people in its flagship session.

The MacTaggart lecture has formed the centrepiece of the Edinburgh International Television Festival since 1976.

The virtual festival will also feature appearances from Hollywood star and Hamilton writer Lin-Manuel Miranda, Greta Thunberg and Whoopi Goldberg, while comedian London Hughes will be this year’s Alternative MacTaggart speaker.

There will also be a Spitting Image session with Boris Johnson and Dominic Cummings coming face to face in puppet form, as well as the traditional appearances by the commissioners of the TV channels.

The Edinburgh TV Festival runs until Thursday.

