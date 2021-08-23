Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Tuesday, August 24th 2021 Show Links
Entertainment / TV & Film

Love Island finalists declare their love during series final

By Press Association
August 23 2021, 9.42pm
Four couples are competing to take home the £50,000 prize (ITV)
The finalists of Love Island read declarations of love to each other during their final night in the villa.

Four couples are competing to take home the £50,000 prize – Millie Court and Liam Reardon, Teddy Soares and Faye Winter, Kaz Kamwi and Tyler Cruickshank and Chloe Burrows and Toby Aromolaran.

Laura Whitmore is hosting the live final from the garden of the Mallorcan villa while a cheering audience looks on.

During their final morning on the show, the finalists were woken by a text which announced they would be taking part in a salsa dance class ahead of the winners being announced that evening.

A second text told the female contestants they would be leaving the villa to visit a spa.

The male contestants wrote declarations of love to their partners, with Toby worrying his letter would be “so soppy”.

Later that day, the boys wore black tie to a summer ball event in the villa garden.

The girls arrived one by one and the group enjoyed glasses of champagne before reading each other their declarations.

Liberty Poole and Jake Cornish, who had been coupled up since the first episode of the show, gave up a place in the final last week when they called time on their romance and left the villa.

In the penultimate episode of the series on Sunday, the islanders received socially distanced visits from their friends and families.

Teddy’s brothers Sidney and Carlos used the visit to criticise Faye over her treatment of Teddy during her expletive-laden rant following the movie night challenge.

Meanwhile, Liam’s father criticised him for his dalliance with Lillie Haynes during his trip to Casa Amor, and said he had “shouted at the TV”.

