Tuesday, August 24th 2021
Entertainment / TV & Film

Joe Lycett to front live life drawing special for the BBC

By Press Association
August 24 2021, 12.12am
Comedian Joe Lycett will present a life drawing programme for the BBC, the broadcaster has announced (Anthony Devlin/PA)
Comedian Joe Lycett will present a life drawing programme for the BBC, the broadcaster has announced (Anthony Devlin/PA)

Comedian Joe Lycett will present a life drawing programme for the BBC, the broadcaster has announced.

Following on from last year’s series, Life Drawing Live! will air on BBC Two and BBC Four for what is billed as the UK’s largest ever “live, life drawing masterclass”.

The two-hour special will feature life models disrobing and assuming poses inspired by great works of art, producers said.

Joe Lycett
Joe Lycett will present Life Drawing Live! for the BBC (Ian West/PA)

Lycett will front the programme across both channels, while presenter Josie d’Arby will assess the work of those taking part from home.

Artists Daphne Todd and Lachlan Goudie will guide famous faces through the poses, according to the BBC.

On BBC Two, viewers can watch the amateur drawers create their works, while on BBC Four artist Nicky Philipps will share details on the artworks that inspired the poses.

Lycett, 33, said: “Like many people I found great solace from making art during lockdown and am really excited to help get the nation creative through learning about life drawing. Any nudity is just an added bonus!”

Life Drawing Live! will be broadcast from English Heritage’s Wrest Park in Bedfordshire in September.

