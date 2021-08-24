Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Man released on police bail after Katie Price was allegedly attacked

By Press Association
August 24 2021, 10.03am
Katie Price (Ian West/PA)
A man arrested after Katie Price was injured in an alleged attack has been released on police bail.

The former glamour model was taken to hospital after sustaining a facial injury in the early hours of Monday in Little Canfield in Essex.

An Essex Police spokesman said officers were called to the scene by the ambulance service and a man was arrested “a short time later” on suspicion of assault.

A force spokesman said on Tuesday: “A 32-year-old man arrested on suspicion of assault, theft and coercive and controlling behaviour has been released on bail until September 20.”

The 43-year-old star was reportedly discharged from hospital on Monday.

Katie Price (Ian West/PA)
The mother-of-five said in a statement to The Sun newspaper: “I’ve got a big bruise, my face is all puffy, and I went to hospital.

“I’m still all dazed.

“I’m devastated.

“I’ve told police that I was assaulted, and am in shock that this happened.”

It has been a difficult two years for Ms Price, who was declared bankrupt in 2019.

She last year told a hearing at a specialist insolvency and companies court in London that she had “lost everything” and suffered a “bad breakdown” in 2019, following which she spent five weeks in The Priory.

Ms Price, formerly known as Jordan, was once said to be worth more than £40 million.

