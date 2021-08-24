Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Entertainment / TV & Film

‘Clueless kidults’ to go on survival retreat in Netflix’s Snowflake Mountain

By Press Association
August 24 2021, 3.48pm
A group of “clueless kidults” are to be taken on a survival mission in the countryside in new Netflix reality show Snowflake Mountain.

The programme is one of three new UK reality shows commissioned by the streaming giant.

Netflix said in a statement it is “ramping up our UK unscripted slate” and it is “thrilled by the ideas pitched to us from production companies in the UK” as it also unveiled two other reality programmes.

Snowflake Mountain will see “a bunch of clueless kidults who aren’t yet living to their full potential” taken out into the wilderness for a “survival retreat”.

“The back-to-basics camp is a rude awakening to just how pampered their lives have been so far,” according to Netflix.

The contestants will have no running water or internet in the programme, which will be filmed in the Lake District with an international cast.

During the course of the programme they will “learn to graduate as fully-functioning adults”, the statement said.

The winner will take home a cash prize.

Netflix has also commissioned Dance Monsters and Dated And Related.

Dance Monsters will see dancers compete in front of an expert panel of judges and a live studio audience.

Each of the competitors will be transformed into “loveable and fantastical dance monsters” through the use of technology.

“For their time on stage they get to escape reality, become something truly extraordinary and stand out from the crowd,” Netflix said.

Dated And Related will see a pair of siblings help each other search for a partner.

“Having the person who knows you better than anyone should help you navigate the tricky world of dating,” Netflix said.

“But will they act as the ultimate wingman and help you find love? Or scupper your plans and call you out on all your bulls***?”

