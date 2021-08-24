Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Wednesday, August 25th 2021
Entertainment / Music

How Charlie Watts enjoyed varied musical career beyond The Rolling Stones

By Press Association
August 24 2021, 6.52pm Updated: August 24 2021, 7.16pm
Charlie Watts enjoyed a varied career beyond The Rolling Stones (Ian West/PA)
Rolling Stones drummer Charlie Watts, who has died at the age of 80, enjoyed a varied career in the music industry.

Before hitting the big time with the internationally renowned group, which he joined in 1963, Watts was known for playing in London clubs and performed with several jazz bands.

That is said to be how he met his future bandmates Mick Jagger and Keith Richards.

Charlie Watts (Jane Barlow/PA)

However, after he joined the band and began his journey towards global stardom, Watts continued to pursue his own side projects without his Stones bandmates.

As well as being a musician, Watts was also a keen artist and in 1964 published Ode To A High Flying Bird, a comic book tribute to the jazz musician, Charlie Parker.

Despite finding success playing rock and roll, Watts maintained his interest in other genres of music.

In the late 1970s he also formed supergroup Rocket 88 alongside Ian Stewart, Alexis Korner and Dick Morrissey.

The boogie-woogie band went on to record a number of albums, including their self-titled 1981 release release which was recorded during a live performance in Hanover, Germany.

Charlie Watts (Joel Ryan/PA)

During the 1980s, he also performed jazz with the Charlie Watts Orchestra.

The following decade he began to perform with the Charlie Watts Quintet, with the group paying further homage to Parker, who was a major musical influence on the drummer.

The group went on to record albums From One Charlie and Warm & Tender.

In 2004 he also released Watts At Scotts, a recording of him playing at London jazz club Ronnie Scott’s alongside a group of other musicians.

Around the same time he was also performing with The ABC&D Of Boogie Woogie.

