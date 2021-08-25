Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Love Island prompts more than 2,000 complaints in final week

By Press Association
August 25 2021, 6.07pm
(ITV)
(ITV)

Love Island received another 2,022 complaints in its final week on air.

The seventh series of the ITV2 dating show concluded on Monday night with Welsh bricklayer Liam Reardon and Essex-raised fashion buyer’s administrator Millie Court crowned winners of the £50,000 prize money.

Broadcasting watchdog Ofcom said it had received 297 complaints relating to the results of the final vote, which saw Chloe Burrows and Toby Aromolaran named runners-up.

Teddy Soares and Faye Winter came in third and Kaz Kamwi and Tyler Cruickshank placed fourth.

There were 1,611 complaints made about an episode on August 17 during which the remaining contestants voted on which couples were least compatible.

The vote saw Teddy and Faye named among the least compatible and prompted Faye to lose her temper and shout at fellow contestants including Liberty Poole and Jake Cornish.

She told them: “What hurts me is that you guys sat there with me and helped me overcome my insecurities, my self-sabotage, and sat there and didn’t say once that you didn’t think we were compatible.”

A row between Faye and Teddy earlier in the series had provoked almost 25,000 complaints to Ofcom.

The watchdog said it also received 114 complaints about an episode on August 18 relating to the the behaviour of a contestant.

