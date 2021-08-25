Love Island prompts more than 2,000 complaints in final week

Love Island received another 2,022 complaints in its final week on air.

The seventh series of the ITV2 dating show concluded on Monday night with Welsh bricklayer Liam Reardon and Essex-raised fashion buyer’s administrator Millie Court crowned winners of the £50,000 prize money.

Broadcasting watchdog Ofcom said it had received 297 complaints relating to the results of the final vote, which saw Chloe Burrows and Toby Aromolaran named runners-up.

Teddy Soares and Faye Winter came in third and Kaz Kamwi and Tyler Cruickshank placed fourth.

There were 1,611 complaints made about an episode on August 17 during which the remaining contestants voted on which couples were least compatible.

The vote saw Teddy and Faye named among the least compatible and prompted Faye to lose her temper and shout at fellow contestants including Liberty Poole and Jake Cornish.

She told them: “What hurts me is that you guys sat there with me and helped me overcome my insecurities, my self-sabotage, and sat there and didn’t say once that you didn’t think we were compatible.”

A row between Faye and Teddy earlier in the series had provoked almost 25,000 complaints to Ofcom.

The watchdog said it also received 114 complaints about an episode on August 18 relating to the the behaviour of a contestant.