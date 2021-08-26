Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Entertainment / TV & Film

James May aiming to ‘not get fat’ as he announces new Amazon Prime Video series

By Press Association
August 26 2021, 10.33am
James May filming his first travelogue for Amazon Prime Video in Japan.
James May will embark on an “epic 4,000-mile fact-finding mission” across the US for a new TV project during which he hopes to “not get fat on American breakfasts”.

The TV presenter, 58, will be “immersing himself completely in the real American way of life to discover its true flavour” for James May: Our Man In The USA, which will air on Amazon Prime Video in 2022.

The travelogue follows the success of Our Man In Japan, a six-part unscripted series during which he travelled across all of the country.

James May/Amazon Prime Video
James May’s new series in which he will travel across the US follows the success of Our Man In Japan from Amazon Prime Video (picture: Amazon Prime)

The former Top Gear presenter said: “I’m setting off with two objectives: To go West, like the settlers and prospectors of old, and not get fat on American breakfasts in the process.

“As a man brought up (raised) on US cop shows and Hollywood films, I still believe that everything in America must be better; from the size of their fridges to the uncanny alignment of their teeth. But is it?”

During the new series, which will premiere in more than 240 countries and territories, he will journey from Cape Cod to Seattle, with stops in New York, Detroit, Nashville, New Orleans, Houston, Santa Fe, Las Vegas and Los Angeles.

Dan Grabiner, head of UK Originals for Amazon Studios, said: “Exhilarating as James exploring his own kitchen is, we are thrilled to be getting Our Man back on the road for another adventure.

“Our Man In Japan’s anti-travelogue approach was a hit with Prime Video audiences, and we are so excited to finally be able to reassemble this brilliant team for their next journey.”

May and his former Top Gear co-stars Jeremy Clarkson and Richard Hammond also front The Grand Tour for Amazon Prime Video.

