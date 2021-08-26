Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Peaky Blinders writer among team creating opening ceremony at Birmingham 2022

By Press Association
August 26 2021, 12.43pm
Steven Knight, Josh ‘RTKal’ Holness, Maeve Clark and Iqbal Khan, pictured near Birmingham’s Bullring mall (Birmingham 2022/PA)
Peaky Blinders writer Steven Knight has been named among a six-strong team tasked with producing the opening ceremony of the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games.

Organisers have confirmed a mass cast of 1,200 volunteers will take part in the ceremony on July 28 next year at the 30,000-capacity Alexander Stadium.

Birmingham-born theatre director Iqbal Khan, novelist Maeve Clarke and rapper Joshua “RTKal” Holness were also named as part of the creative team in a statement released on Thursday.

The team have been bought together by Birmingham 2022’s chief creative officer Martin Green, who also led the Olympic and Paralympic ceremonies at London 2012.

Mr Green said the opening ceremony will be a defining moment for Birmingham, the West Midlands, and the UK, adding: “As we create these ceremonies, it is our intention to utilise the new range of tools at our disposal.

Commonwealth Games Photocall – Alexander Stadium
Building work is being carried out to prepare the Alexander Stadium for the 2022 Commonwealth Games (Jacob King/PA)

“From CGI to special effects, the UK is a world leader in cutting-edge broadcast technology.

“The core creative team assembled to imagine the opening ceremony is drawn from a diverse range of disciplines, from theatre to literature, TV to stage production; we have had access to the very best UK and West Midlands talent to create this.

“This talent and these tools are nothing without a story, and this city and region are full of rich and diverse narratives to share with the world.

“Ten years, almost to the day, since London 2012’s opening ceremony, these Games in Birmingham present a unique opportunity to create a global advert at a moment of renewal as we emerge from the challenges of the pandemic.”

Tickets will become available for the opening ceremony from September 8 and start at £22 for adults and £8 for under-16s.

