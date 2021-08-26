Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Lifestyle

Strictly star Anton Du Beke to make pantomime debut

By Press Association
August 26 2021, 1.58pm
Strictly star Anton Du Beke to make his pantomime debut at Christmas (Guy Levy/BBC/PA)
Strictly Come Dancing star Anton Du Beke will make his pantomime debut during the Christmas period.

The professional dancer, 55, will play Buttons in Cinderella at the Richmond Theatre in London from December 3 to January 2.

Du Beke is stepping in as a permanent judge for the upcoming Strictly series to replace Bruno Tonioli who is unable to take part due to travel uncertainty during the pandemic.

Du Beke said: “My first-ever panto and I’m absolutely delighted to be Buttons at the wonderful Richmond Theatre, see you there my loves!”

Strictly’s longest-serving professional dancer, having been a fixture on the BBC One series since it began in 2004, will put his acting skills to the test in the classic pantomime adaptation of Disney’s Cinderella, which features comedy, extravagant costumes and plenty of audience interaction.

Michael Harrison, chief executive of production company Crossroads Pantomimes, said: “I am so thrilled to have Anton making his panto debut with us in Richmond this year.

Du Beke will take to the stage as Buttons in Cinderella (PA)

“Not only is Anton a star in the ballroom but his charm and persona will also make him a fantastic addition to this show.

“I am positive the audiences of Richmond will be delighted to have Anton headlining the pantomime this year and we can’t wait to see him on that stage.”

The show’s director, Rachel Lane, added: “We are so excited to welcome Anton to Richmond and his first-ever panto.

“We know the Richmond audiences, young and old, school groups to family groups, will be thrilled to see him in action on our stage.”

