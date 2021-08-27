Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Friday, August 27th 2021 Show Links
Entertainment / TV & Film

Gogglebox star Andy Michael dies at 61

By Press Association
August 27 2021, 12.02pm Updated: August 27 2021, 12.05pm
Gogglebox star Andy Michael has died at the age of 61 (Channel 4/PA)
Gogglebox star Andy Michael has died at the age of 61 (Channel 4/PA)

Gogglebox star Andy Michael has died at the age of 61 following a short illness, a statement from Channel 4 and Studio Lambert on behalf of his family has said.

The family first appeared on Gogglebox in the debut episode in 2013, but announced in 2014 that they were leaving because Mr Michael was running for Ukip in the general election.

After he failed to secure the Hastings and Rye seat, the family returned for future episodes.

Ukip Spring Conference – Day 1
Andy and Carolyne Michael at the Ukip spring conference in 2015 (Gareth Fuller/PA)

The statement, given to the PA news agency, said: “We are deeply saddened to share the passing of Gogglebox star Andy Michael at the age of 61 following a short illness.

“Andy passed away last weekend with his family by his side.

“Retired hotelier Andy, who brought much wit and insight to Gogglebox, was one of the show’s original cast members, appearing in the very first episode in 2013.

“Beloved father to Katy, Alex, Pascal and Louis, and cherished husband of Carolyne, Andy was a much-loved and respected member of the Gogglebox family, and he will be very sadly missed.

“Our love and thoughts are with Carolyne and the entire family. The family have asked for privacy at this very sad time”.

Earlier this week it was announced that Gogglebox star Mary Cook had died at the age of 92.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]