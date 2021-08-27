Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Caroline Flack told she may be bipolar shortly before her death, mother says

By Press Association
August 28 2021, 12.40am
Caroline Flack was told she may be bipolar in the weeks before her death, her mother has said (Matt Crossick/PA)
Caroline Flack was told she may be bipolar in the weeks before her death, her mother has said.

The TV presenter took her own life in February 2020 aged 40 after being told she was going to be prosecuted for allegedly assaulting her boyfriend, a coroner ruled.

Flack, who had battled mental health problems, visited a doctor in the weeks before she was found dead and it was suspected she may be bipolar, according to Christine Flack.

Caroline Flack
Caroline Flack’s mother has revealed her daughter was told she may be bipolar (Ian West/PA)

The grieving mother said she hopes her daughter’s memory is not defined by her final months.

She told The Sun newspaper: “It’s so important to me that Carrie is not tainted by those last few months of her life. It’s tragic. I hate the memory of my daughter to be a negative one because she wasn’t negative.

“She always saw the positive in something. She was so fun, so kind, so funny, so loving; she always tried to be a good role model for young women especially – I want her to be remembered for these things.

“Carrie suffered for a long while, but never showed it because her outgoing personality covered everything. Mainly she was happy, and funny and brilliant. She just had these terrific down times –  and not many people saw those down times.”

Christine, 71, previously criticised social media companies for failing to protect her daughter from abuse on their platforms.

Flack, known for her TV work on shows including Love Island and X Factor, was found dead at her home in Stoke Newington, north-east London, on February 15 2020.

A coroner ruled she took her own life after learning prosecutors were going to press ahead with an assault charge over an incident with boyfriend Lewis Burton.

Flack’s death prompted an outpouring of sorrow from celebrity friends, colleagues and fans, who referenced one of the former Strictly winner’s social media posts in which she urged people to “be kind”.

Her death came after those of other stars connected to ITV reality show Love Island.

Contestant Mike Thalassitis, 26, took his own life in March 2019 and former star Sophie Gradon, 32, in June 2018.

To contact the Samaritans, call 116 123, email jo@samaritans.org or visit

https://www.samaritans.org/

