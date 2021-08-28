Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Saturday, August 28th 2021 Show Links
Entertainment / Music

Stormzy joined by Dave for Reading festival headline performance

By Press Association
August 28 2021, 1.20am
Stormzy brought out his fellow rap star Dave during his headline performance at the Reading music festival (Stock image/Ian West/PA)
Stormzy brought out his fellow rap star Dave during his headline performance at the Reading music festival (Stock image/Ian West/PA)

Stormzy brought out his fellow rap star Dave during his headline performance at the Reading music festival.

Sister events Reading and Leeds – known for their mix of rap, rock and pop – are going ahead this weekend after both were cancelled last year due to the pandemic.

Stormzy, 28, was the main performer at the sold-out Reading event on Friday night, delighting fans with a set including some of his biggest hits.

The festival’s official Twitter account shared a clip from the headline slot, showing the star performing his song Know Me From.

He was joined by Mercury Prize-winner Dave for their collaboration Clash.

For his performance, Stormzy worked with creative duo Tawbox, the team behind his famed 2019 Glastonbury slot.

US rapper Post Malone is set to perform at Reading on Saturday while former Oasis singer Liam Gallagher is the Sunday headliner.

Other stars scheduled to appear include Yungblud, Disclosure, The Kid Laroi and Gerry Cinnamon.

The return of music festivals following the relaxing of pandemic-era restrictions has been a boost for the live entertainment industry after the 2020 season was effectively wiped out.

However, there have still been some casualties in 2021, with Glastonbury, the country’s biggest and best-known festival, cancelled for a second successive year.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]