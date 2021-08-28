Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Sunday, August 29th 2021 Show Links
Entertainment / TV & Film

Real Housewives Of Cheshire star says she collapsed during fashion shoot

By Press Association
August 28 2021, 10.58pm
Tanya Bardsley (Nigel French/PA)
Tanya Bardsley (Nigel French/PA)

The Real Housewives Of Cheshire’s Tanya Bardsley has revealed she collapsed during a fashion shoot and was taken to hospital.

The reality TV personality and model, who is married to former Manchester United footballer Phil Bardsley, wrote on Instagram that the shoot for My Glam Style was one she would “never forget”.

Bardsley, 40, told her 569,000 followers she had collapsed from stress during the session and that she now planned to take time away from her phone.

She also thanked her husband for “forcing” her to rest and the ambulance service for responding quickly.

Posting a series of photos from the shoot, Bardsley said: “The @myglamstyleuk photoshoot I will never forget, one minute in the studio the next minute in a ambulance.

“I collapsed from stress from over working and basically trying to be perfect in every area of my life,mum, wife, business woman, carer for poorly relatives my brain and body shut down as a warning.

“I’m having a few days off my phone so sorry to any1 if I don’t reply to messages and emails @phil_bardsley is forcing me to rest, thank you to @caffy_mason @lcrookes @kikisworld___ and the ambulance service for your quick reactions.

ITV Gala 2016 – London
Phil and Tanya Bardsley at the ITV Gala in 2016 (Ian West/PA)

“Have a great bank holiday every1, @myglamstyleuk, hair and pictures and paramedic @kikisworld___”

Her Real Housewives Of Cheshire co-star Christine McGuinness was among those who sent messages of support, writing: “Rest beautiful.”

The Only Way Is Essex star Chloe Sims added “Stunning” and posted two love heart emojis.

In May this year, Bardsley revealed she had been diagnosed with attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) after years of being treated for anxiety.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier