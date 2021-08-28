Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Rochelle Humes reveals why new series of The Hit List was ‘a lot more emotional’

By Press Association
August 29 2021, 12.04am
Marvin and Rochelle Humes host music quiz show The Hit List, which will return for a fourth series (BBC/PA)
Rochelle Humes has said the upcoming series of The Hit List was “a lot more emotional” because the £10,000 prize money meant more to contestants after a year in which many people lost their jobs.

The singer and TV presenter, who hosts the music quiz show alongside her husband Marvin, said some competitors cried “happy tears” or became increasingly competitive during filming.

The programme, now in its fourth series after debuting on BBC One in 2019, quizzes contestants on their musical knowledge.

The Global Awards 2019 with Very.co.uk – Arrivals – London
Marvin and Rochelle Humes at the Global Awards 2019 (Scott Garfitt/PA)

Rochelle said: “I’ve noticed it more and more, everybody just leaves their emotions on that stage. You can’t hold back the feeling. We’ve had happy tears, but it also gets very competitive with people playing for money.

“After a terrible year of people losing jobs and stuff, winning £10,000 means a lot so it was a lot more emotional this year than it has been previously.”

Rochelle said working with her husband was much easier than many assumed.

She said: “It’s weird because everybody always has the assumption that we’re going to hate it.

“Of course we get on each other’s nerves sometimes, that’s just life, we do that at home. Working together is really easy, there’s no one I know better than Marv and vice versa.

“Obviously we’re so much more comfortable with each other than we would be with anyone else too.

“I think the kids love it because we go away to film for a couple of days and my mum comes to stay and they’re allowed to do anything – all the stuff that we wouldn’t let them do happens when we’re gone.”

Saturdays singer Rochelle, 32, and JLS star Marvin, 36, married in 2012 at Blenheim Palace and have three children

The Hit List returns to BBC One on Saturday September 4.

