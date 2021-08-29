Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Tuesday, August 31st 2021 Show Links
Lifestyle

Bond star Colin Salmon reveals he suffered serious case of Covid-19

By Press Association
August 30 2021, 12.03am
Colin Salmon and Fiona Hawthorne (Ian West/PA)
Colin Salmon and Fiona Hawthorne (Ian West/PA)

James Bond star Colin Salmon said he felt as if he was “slipping away” after contracting coronavirus on New Year’s Eve.

The actor’s entire family – his wife Fiona Hawthorne and their four children – fell ill with the virus and he was admitted to hospital for treatment.

The 58-year-old, best known for playing MI6 deputy chief of staff Charles Robinson in three Bond films, credited the work of doctors with saving his life.

Colin Salmon and wife Fiona Hawthorne (Hello! magazine/PA)

He told Hello! magazine: “I felt as if I was slipping away. If I hadn’t gone to hospital, I wouldn’t be here now.”

Painter and illustrator Hawthorne also revealed how she was diagnosed with a rare lung condition, interstitial lung disease, two years ago, leading her to use an oxygen tank.

Doctors warned her that her condition made her more vulnerable to Covid-19.

She said: “I felt flattened and had a thumping headache. Although it exacerbated my condition, I came through it.

“I’m finding ways to live with it positively. I don’t want my illness to define me.”

Hawthorne is publishing two books featuring artworks based on her time living in Hong Kong – a children’s picture book called The Extraordinary Amazing Unbelievable Incredible Walled City Of Kowloon and a hard-back coffee table book titled Drawing On The Inside: Kowloon Walled City 1985.

She said of the projects: “For me and the people who lived there it wasn’t the awful place it is often portrayed as.

“It was an industrious community and full of life. My aim is to share this extraordinary legacy with the next generation.”

Read the full interview in Hello! magazine.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier