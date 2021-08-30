Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Star Cumming receives honorary doctorate from Royal Conservatoire of Scotland

By Press Association
August 30 2021, 4.24pm
Alan Cumming received an honorary doctorate from the Royal Conservatoire of Scotland (Robert McFadzean/RCS/PA)
Hollywood actor Alan Cumming has been awarded an honorary doctorate from his alma mater drama school, the Royal Conservatoire of Scotland.

The Olivier and Tony Award winner returned to the Glasgow school to be honoured for his career on the stage and screen and his work for equality and human rights.

Accepting the award at a small ceremony, Cumming said: “I feel very moved today on receiving this honorary doctorate.

“I came to study here 36 years ago and I felt like I belonged here from the word go. The spirit of this institution has made me the performer that I am today.

Alan Cumming
The award-winning actor returned to his former college (Robert McFadzean/RCS/PA)

“Three years of training and developing technique is very special – the older I’ve got I realise how important this training has been and the confidence I gained here has stood me in such good stead.

“I really like that I went to college here in Glasgow – it allowed me to make mistakes, to learn and to have a laugh.”

Professor Jeffrey Sharkey, principal of the Royal Conservatoire of Scotland, said Cumming was an inspiration who “flows seamlessly between art forms”.

He added: “Alan’s work consistently demonstrates that bold ideas, adaptability and clear artistic authenticity are a potent combination.

“His impressive body of work and his commitment to social activism are an inspiration to the next generation and we are very proud of his prolific contribution to the arts and society.”

Cumming has won prestigious Tony and Olivier awards for his stage work and starred in TV shows Sex and the City, Frasier, The L Word and The Good Wife.

He has appeared in films including the James Bond adventure GoldenEye, Stanley Kubrick’s Eyes Wide Shut and superhero smash, X2.

Off screen he has worked for LGBT rights in the UK and US and is known for his support for Scottish independence.

