Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Tuesday, August 31st 2021 Show Links
Entertainment / TV & Film

David Olusoga: Lack of diversity in TV ‘weakens us as a profession’

By Press Association
August 31 2021, 12.05am
(Nutopia/BBC)
(Nutopia/BBC)

Historian and broadcaster David Olusoga has said a lack of diversity within the TV industry “weakens us as a profession”.

The 51-year-old, who presents the BBC’s A House Through Time, said he is more interested in telling stories about the lives of ordinary people than the “elite”.

Olusoga was born in Nigeria and had a working class upbringing in Gateshead, Tyne & Wear.

David Olusoga
David Olusoga is a passionate advocate for making the TV industry more diverse (Jack Clark/PA)

He told the Radio Times a lack of diversity within the TV industry has a detrimental effect on output.

Olusoga said: “I’ve met very few people in my 20 years in television who have ever set foot on a council estate like the one I was brought up on, who have any understanding of life on those estates, or of people on zero-hours contracts, or who are struggling, and I think that lack of experience weakens us as a profession in telling the stories of the whole nation – in terms of race, class and other metrics, we have historically failed.”

BBC Two’s hugely popular A House Through Time tells the story of those that have lived at the home from when it was built to the modern day.

It premiered in 2018 with a series based in Liverpool, while the latest will be set at a large, six-bedroomed family home in Leeds.

TV historian Olusoga said: “I’m not interested, and never have been interested, in the stories of the elite.

“We do enough kings and queens and generals and prime ministers.

“It’s not to denigrate that form of history, it’s just that there’s a lot of it being done already and I’m less interested in that than in the lives of ordinary people.”

Read the full interview in Radio Times, out now.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier